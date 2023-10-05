Emmes Acquires VaxTRIALS

× Expand Shutterstock

Emmes have announced the acquisition of VaxTRIALS. Headquartered in Panama City, Panama, VaxTRIALS’ 160+ staff members manage and monitor vaccine clinical trial activities throughout Latin America.

“Today’s clinical trials are both more complex and more global in nature than ever before,” said Emmes Executive Chairman Sastry Chilukuri. “Combining VaxTRIALS’ depth of expertise in Latin America and Emmes’ strengths, particularly in technology, biostatistics and data management, will give clients an unmatched partnership experience in conducting their clinical trials.”

“VaxTRIALS is a highly complementary match for Emmes,” elaborated Emmes Chief Executive Officer Peter Ronco. “It extends our global reach from our current base in North America, Europe and Asia to Latin America, one of the fastest-growing regions for clinical trials due to its large, diverse patient population and high-quality clinical research sites. VaxTRIALS adds a number of new biopharmaceutical and public-private partnership clients and further strengthens one of our largest research therapeutic areas: vaccines and infectious diseases.”

VaxTRIALS’ vaccine-related clinical trials have been conducted in 11 Latin American countries, as well as the Philippines. VaxTRIALS’ staff members have supported clinical trials aimed at preventing diseases such as influenza, dengue, chikungunya, hepatitis A, meningitis, norovirus, herpes zoster, pertussis, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), polio and COVID-19.

“Another benefit for Emmes,” continued Ronco, “is that we’ll be able to take advantage of VaxTRIALS’ established network in Latin America to reach clinical trial participants in our other core therapeutic areas, including rare and pediatric diseases, cell and gene therapy, and ophthalmology.”

“Both our companies have built enduring customer relationships and a legacy of service in vaccine and infectious disease research,” said VaxTRIALS CEO Dr. José Jimeno. “I am proud that we have made both people and cultural development a priority, including hiring and developing employees who care deeply about making a difference in public health.