Endless Health raises $4.5M series seed

Endless Health, an end-to-end at-home testing and preventive medicine company, has secured $4.5 million in a Series Seed funding round.

The round was led by Next Coast Ventures, which was an early investor in Everly Health, and Asset Management Ventures, recognised for backing Reify Health. Antler Elevate also increased their investment, signalling robust confidence in Endless Health's approach to clinical trials and preventive healthcare.

Endless Health is developing the "first fully at-home clinical trial contracting services". These services will offer end-to-end solutions including self-home collection kits, central lab services, patient recruitment, study monitoring, and compliant reporting.

Endless Health offers accessible testing for thousands of Americans to test the most important blood markers to track for the risk of the most common causes of death. Now, it is building additional tools to support life sciences research and evidence-based prevention programmes. Endless Health will conclude its first clinical trials later this summer for at-home and point of care medical devices that promote longevity.

Scaling up and expanding services

Cooper Galvin, PhD, CEO, and co-founder of Endless Health, said: "These funds will allow us to scale up our white-label testing services to millions of people. We are leveraging those at-home testing capabilities to launch clinical trials at a fraction of the cost and time. We are proud to serve organisations like the Black Heart Association and Family Heart Foundation in nation-wide drives to test regular Americans for the markers that matter most for longevity. We can now expand our panels from at-home blood tests for cardiovascular disease risk to linked conditions such as Alzheimer's disease. The future of healthcare is preventive medicine, and it's up to all of us to thoroughly study and get the latest science to everyone. As preventive medicine becomes the standard, clinical trials will need to get bigger or longer to measure the effects. Thus, we need to recruit more people, from more diverse backgrounds. For all these reasons, shifting trials and prevention programs towards the home will benefit everyone!"