Ensera launches Ensera Alliance Network

Ensera has launched the Ensera Alliance Network, bringing together device platform and fill-finish specialists to address the complexity of commercialising drug-device combination products.

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The network currently includes injector platform providers SHL Medical, Stevanato Group and Ypsomed alongside fill-finish specialists Argonaut Manufacturing Services, and American Injectables.

Bringing a combination product to market often requires pharmaceutical companies to coordinate multiple specialist suppliers across device platforms, fill-finish, final assembly and packaging. Each handover can add complexity and slow progress, particularly when responsibilities, processes and timelines are not aligned.

The network is designed to create stronger connections between key stages of the combination product supply chain, helping pharmaceutical companies coordinate device platforms, fill-finish, final assembly and packaging, and accelerate programs towards commercial supply.

"Too many combination product programs are slowed by disconnected suppliers and difficult handovers," said Bobby O'Connor, chief commercial officer at Ensera. "The Ensera Alliance Network brings trusted specialists together around a more coordinated, responsive model, helping customers simplify commercialisation, reduce risk and rapidly progress towards launch."

Darren Hieber, VP alliance partnerships at Ensera, said: "This network has been built on established relationships, shared experience and a practical understanding of how each organisation operates. By connecting partners across device platforms, fill-finish, final assembly and packaging, we can work more collaboratively around the needs of individual programs, identify challenges earlier and help customers navigate the transition towards commercial supply."

Ensera plans to expand the network over time, adding organisations whose capabilities, standards and approach complement those of existing members and the evolving needs of its customers.

Participation in the Ensera Alliance Network is non-exclusive. Ensera and the network participants remain independent organisations and customers may engage each company directly and separately.