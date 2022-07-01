Envair awarded place on HealthTrust Europe framework

Envair, a manufacturer of isolators, laminar flow and microbiological safety cabinets for the healthcare, biotech, and pharmaceutical industries, has been awarded a place on the HealthTrust Europe framework.

Envair, part of the Envair Technology group, is the only clean air and containment specialist in the UK to have been appointed to Lot5C of the Pharmacy Automated Solutions agreement.

The agreement, which will run for two years, speeds up the procurement process for public healthcare providers - including hospital pharmacies - by vetting suppliers and expediting the tender requirements associated with NHS procurement.

Healthcare providers will be able to access Envair’s full product range, including positive and negative isolators, class I, II and III microbiological safety cabinets and laminar airflow cabinets. Its suite of products are suitable for multiple applications, from Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) compliant sterile drug dispensing or cytotoxic drug preparation in hospital pharmacies, to clean air cabinets and microbiological safety cabinets for industrial laboratories, as well as bespoke isolator projects.

Gary Bagshaw, managing director of Envair, said: “The HTE framework is a valuable resource for healthcare providers, offering a gateway to the most advanced solutions on the market. We are delighted to have been selected as part of the Pharmacy Automated Solutions framework and look forward to working closely with the healthcare community to help them deliver clinical excellence.”

HealthTrust Europe’s Pharmacy Automated Solutions framework covers requirements for robotics and automated equipment suitable for ward use and pharmacies. This includes medication dispensing, packaging, labelling, storage, retrieval of medications, and helping pharmacies to streamline workflows and reduce the risk of errors.

The framework agreement also covers the supply of robotic aseptic compounding systems, software and tracking systems and aseptic cabinets and isolators.