Envair Technology appoints group finance director

Envair Technology, specialising in clean air and containment solutions for the healthcare, biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, has announced the appointment of Jonathan Critchley as its new group finance director.

In this board-level position, Jonathan will help oversee the next stage of Envair Technology’s growth journey as it aims to become the first choice for clean air and containment. His primary focus will be helping the business achieve its target of doubling turnover within five years – as the group launches new products, such as its Potent Dispensing Isolator, and expands its international reach in the US and Europe.

Jonathan joins Envair Technology from NRG Fleet Services, a private equity (PE) backed group recognised in the Sunday Times Profit Track 100 and Financial Times 1000 list. As finance director, he was responsible for managing acquisitions and driving board-level decision-making. He has previously worked with organisations including BBA Aviation, Shop Direct Group and Deloitte LLP.

Andrew Ellison, CEO at Envair Technology, said: “Jonathan brings with him a wealth of experience in PE backed businesses and his skills will complement those we have in our senior leadership team. He will be a great asset in contributing to future growth, strategy delivery and the continuing profitability of the organisation.”

Jonathan added: “I’m looking forward to working closely with Andrew and the rest of the team to add value to Envair Technology and our customers. The group is experiencing an exciting period of growth and I’m delighted to be a part of this.”