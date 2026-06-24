Envair Technology appoints Pharmaceutical Technical Sales Manager

Envair Technology has appointed Daryl Lister as Pharmaceutical Technical Sales Manager, strengthening its support for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers navigating evolving regulatory requirements.

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Lister brings nearly 25 years of industry experience, including roles at AUSTAR Group and Extract Technology Limited (part of DEC Group). He has extensive expertise in the delivery of compliant solutions for complex pharmaceutical environments.

In his new role, Lister will lead Envair Technology’s growth in the global pharmaceutical sector, working with manufacturers, hospitals and specialist partners. His focus will be on supporting organisations on the safe handling of highly potent active pharmaceutical ingredients (HPAPIs) and helping them align with EU GMP Annex 1, particularly in relation to contamination control strategies and isolator technology.

"The pharmaceutical industry is undergoing a significant shift," says Lister. "GLP-1 therapies have become the fastest-growing drug category in pharmaceutical history, and they are just one part of a much wider biologics boom. Alongside the move towards more personalised, patient-specific manufacturing, this is creating unprecedented demand for flexible, high-quality containment and aseptic processing environments.

"Manufacturers need solutions that protect both operator and product while demonstrating compliance with the requirements now in force under the revised Annex 1. Envair Technology is well placed to support this, and I'm delighted to be joining the team."

Andrew Ellison, CEO of Envair Technology, adds: “Daryl’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for the pharmaceutical sector, as manufacturers respond to the increased scrutiny and complexity introduced by Annex 1.

“His vast experience strengthens our ability to support customers navigating these challenges. Combined with our in-house design and manufacturing capability, we can deliver integrated, compliant solutions, including pharmaceutical isolators, downflow booths and fume cupboards, with speed, quality and confidence.”