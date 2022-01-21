Envair Technology opens new facility to meet demand for containment solutions

Manufacturer of clean air and containment solutions Envair Technology has opened a new 63,000 sq. ft. facility in Heywood, Greater Manchester.

The facility will act as the company’s new home and represents a £1 million investment. Envair Technology intend for the facility to fulfil the growing demand for containment technology.

The Heywood site, which complements Envair Technology’s existing sites in Middlewich and Albacete (Spain), will help the company significantly increase production capacity. The new base of operations, the largest containment manufacturing facility in the North West of England, has the potential to double the company’s current output.

The move consolidates the manufacturing of the company’s rigid containment product lines at one location, enabling Envair Technology to bring more of its manufacturing processes in-house to secure the supply chain, upskill its workforce and increase R&D.

The Greater Manchester site was chosen due to its proximity to a unique containment technology talent pool found in the North West of England.

Andrew Ellison, CEO of Envair Technology, said: “As we expand our operations, our new home will enable us to meet growing demand for containment solutions around the world. We are currently seeing growth being driven by various trends. This includes the impact of the Covid pandemic, but there has also been a huge rise in the demand for personalised medicine globally, which has increased the number of healthcare and pharmaceutical personnel working with high potent compounds.

“The new Heywood facility also means we can continue to innovate and develop new product lines – such as our next generation vaporised hydrogen peroxide (VHP) rapid gassing isolators.”