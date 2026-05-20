Envalior completes independent critical review of LCAs

Envalior has completed an independent critical review of Life Cycle Assessments (LCAs) across four of its product lines, carried out by international third-party testing, inspection and certification organisation TÜV SÜD.

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The review of the LCAs – covering the majority of products in the Durethan PA6 conventional and recycled-based, Pocan PBT, Tepex dynalite thermoplastic composites, and Xytron PPS ranges – marks a key milestone in the company’s Envalior CARES sustainability strategy and supports more accurate climate reporting for customers.

Full visibility into product environmental impacts

As Envalior pursues its sustainability ambitions, data is a key lever for measuring progress and targeting improvements. Each LCA takes a cradle-to-gate approach, capturing environmental impacts from raw material extraction through to the production of finished pellets. Factors covered include energy consumption, water use, resource depletion, and climate impact across the full upstream value chain. By assessing these impacts, Envalior can verify the effectiveness of sustainability measures and share the data with customers.

Independently reviewed data you can trust

Submitting LCA studies to external critical review by TÜV SÜD confirms that the methodology used to collect the data they contain meets the best-practice requirements of the ISO 14040/14044 standards. It also confirms the use of appropriate and reliable data and provides a transparent and balanced interpretation of the results. This rigorous process ensures the quality of data by providing a critical review from a third party, confirming that Envalior’s LCA calculations provide a representative assessment of the potential environmental impacts of final products up to the point of sale.

This means that the LCA studies can support customer environmental reporting and science-based target-setting. The LCA data can be used as inputs for activities including:

Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs)

Product Carbon Footprints (PCFs)

Value chain (Scope 3) emissions mapping

Eco-design and material selection

Sustainability reporting and CSRD disclosures

Continuously updated data for an evolving reporting and market landscape

With the many variables that feed into an LCA, keeping data current is an essential undertaking. Envalior’s internal LCA policy ensures that reference data is reviewed and updated periodically, meaning that LCA and PCF calculations reflect the latest available information. As customers face growing pressure to demonstrate supply chain transparency, whether through CSRD disclosures, science-based targets, or customer-driven procurement requirements, this commitment to prioritising accuracy, relevance, and transparency, provides a stable and trustworthy foundation for environmental reporting.

Central to the value of the reviewed LCAs is the confidence they give customers, as emphasised by Günter Margraf, director sustainability at Envalior: “In an environment where supply chain transparency is increasingly expected – by regulators, investors, and end markets alike – having independently reviewed science-based environmental data is a prerequisite for credible sustainability action. Looking ahead, we will continue to expand our portfolio of externally reviewed LCAs, extending coverage to additional polymers, specialty materials, and new production routes as part of our sustainability strategy,” he said.

Expanding insights to support customer sustainability goals

The third-party critical review by TÜV SÜD reinforces Envalior's commitment to transparency and scientific rigour, reflecting the integration of environmental thinking into the way the company designs, produces, and evaluates its materials. As it enlarges its LCA reporting scope, Envalior will provide customers with increasingly comprehensive, science-based insights into the environmental performance of its products. In doing so, the company reinforces its position as a transparent and credible materials partner – one that empowers customers with the methodologically reviewed and high-quality data they need to report confidently on their own environmental impacts and accelerate progress toward their sustainability goals.