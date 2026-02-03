Epigenica launches EpiFinder Analysis Service

Epigenica announces the launch of its EpiFinder Analysis Service, a fully managed, high-throughput platform designed to make advanced epigenomic research faster, more accessible and highly reproducible.

The EpiFinder Analysis Service provides comprehensive, end-to-end support by managing every step of the workflow, from study design and sample logistics to sequencing, data processing, and final data delivery.

By minimising hands-on requirements, through expert execution and standardised workflows, the service reduces technical variability and operational risks, shortening project timelines and enabling researchers to focus on biological interpretation rather than operational complexity.

With the capacity to process hundreds of samples weekly and the ability to analyse massive sequencing datasets, the platform supports both small- and large-scale studies. By managing the entire workflow within the Epigenica’s facility, consistent quality is ensured across the entire project. Researchers worldwide, from academic institutions, pharmaceutical companies and hospitals, are welcome to submit samples of any quantity to Epigenica’s facility for comprehensive analysis.

EpiFinder Analysis Service provides high-resolution profiling of multiple histone modifications and DNA methylation in parallel through an integrated, automated pipeline that generates standardised outputs ready for analysis.

Complementing this, Epigenica’s scientific team offers comprehensive downstream support including identification of biological signatures, sample stratification, functional interpretation, customised data visualisations and guidance on multiomics data integration.

With turnaround times of 3 to 6 weeks and stringent quality control measures, the EpiFinder Analysis Service delivers high quality, reproducible results that accelerate epigenomic discovery.

Mohamad Takwa, CEO of Epigenica, highlighted the service’s value: “EpiFinder Analysis Service is designed to simplify and accelerate epigenomic research. We partner with our customers from the earliest stages, helping to shape the study, receiving and processing samples, analysing the data, and delivering clear biological insights. By combining scale, speed, and scientific expertise, we offer a complete solution that researchers can trust.”

Reflecting on this collaboration with Epigenica , Prof. Elias Arnér, Karolinska Institute said: “The EpiFinder Analysis Service delivered high quality and reproducible data with impressive speed. Its ability to identify clear biological signatures makes it a most interesting resource for our research that expands our insights into molecular mechanisms involved in our cellular systems. Equally important is the comprehensive support provided throughout the entire workflow, from the initial study design through to final data interpretation. This level of partnership helps to maintain scientific rigour and reliability.”

By combining robust laboratory processing, automated analytics, and expert guidance, EpiFinder Analysis Service establishes a new standard for accessible, end-to-end epigenomic analysis, enabling researchers to move confidently from study concept to biological insights.