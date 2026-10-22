Eppendorf and BioLabs expand collaboration

Eppendorf and BioLabs has announced the expansion of their collaboration to BioLabs’ new Munich site, BioLabs | TUM, extending a relationship that already includes BioLabs locations in the U.S, France and Germany.

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The partnership will provide biotech and life-science entrepreneurs with access to laboratory equipment, technical expertise and a connected innovation community.

Under the partnership, Eppendorf will participate as a Gold Sponsor of BioLabs | TUM in Munich. The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to strengthening the life-science ecosystem: BioLabs provides the space, community and operational environment in which startups can develop, while Eppendorf contributes laboratory technologies and expertise that support day-to-day research and growth, including providing instrumentation and related software, staff training programmes, and equipment maintenance, as well as delivering lectures and conferences. The site will provide opportunities for workshops, office hours, on-site events and other engagement activities for BioLabs’ resident companies.

Located within Munich’s dynamic innovation ecosystem, BioLabs | TUM began welcoming residents earlier this summer. The site provides shared and private laboratory spaces, offices, operational support and access to a community of entrepreneurs, mentors, investors and industry partners. It is designed to support the continued growth of the region’s life-science ecosystem in connection with the broader TUM Venture Labs.

“Expanding our collaboration with BioLabs to the new Munich site allows us to bring Eppendorf’s equipment and expertise closer to a new generation of biotech companies,” said Axel Ziemke, vice president Central Area EMEA, Eppendorf Vertrieb Deutschland. “The partnership combines practical support for laboratories with opportunities for direct exchange between Eppendorf and the companies shaping the future of life science.”

“BioLabs’ partnership with Eppendorf spans more than a decade, and we are very proud to extend this long-standing collaboration to Munich,” said Johannes Fruehauf, CEO and founder of BioLabs. “Our mission is to support entrepreneurs and innovative scientists as they bring breakthrough ideas to life, and we are confident that Eppendorf shares that commitment. We are excited to have Eppendorf join us in supporting the next generation of life-science companies in Munich and look forward to building on our collaboration in this important ecosystem.”