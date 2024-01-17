ERS Genomics and StemSight Sign License Agreement

× Expand Shutterstock

ERS Genomics Limited and StemSight have announced a non-exclusive CRISPR/Cas9 license agreement. The agreement grants StemSight access to ERS’ CRISPR/Cas9 patent portfolio.

StemSight is a preclinical biotechnology company developing off-the-shelf cell therapies for unmet medical needs in corneal blindness. Led by a team of expert scientists in the field of stem cells and tissue engineering for eye applications, StemSight originated as a spin-out from pluripotent stem cell pioneer Prof. Heli Skottman’s laboratory at Tampere University. StemSight is at the forefront of innovative research in regenerative medicine of the cornea.

Dr Laura Koivusalo, CEO and Co-founder of StemSight, said: “This partnership with ERS Genomics is a significant leap forward for StemSight. By harnessing the remarkable capabilities of CRISPR/Cas9 we will be able to address major challenges of the current allogeneic cell therapies, ultimately bringing us closer to life-changing therapies for patients with currently incurable blindness.”

Eric Rhodes, CEO, ERS Genomics, commented: “We are pleased to add StemSight to our family of licensees. This collaboration underscores the growing prominence of Finland, and the Nordics, in the global biotechnology and life science sector. StemSight’s use of CRISPR/Cas9 technology to develop regenerative therapies that will change the lives of patients suffering from limbal stem cell deficiency is truly pioneering.”

ERS Genomics provides licensing to CRISPR/Cas9 technology for companies interested in pursuing its use in their commercial programs. With 89 patents held in over 90 countries, ERS Genomics licenses these patents via its direct license from Emmanuelle Charpentier and now has nearly 150 licenses in place worldwide.