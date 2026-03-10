ERWEKA highlights TBH II Manual Tablet Hardness Tester

ERWEKA highlights the TBH II Manual Tablet Hardness Tester, a benchmark solution for laboratories seeking comprehensive, manual tablet testing in a compact footprint.

× Expand Shutterstock - TierneyMJ launch concept

The TBH II combines precise 5-parameter measurement, hardness, thickness, width, diameter or length, and weight, with intuitive operation and robust mechanics, enabling pharmacopoeia-compliant tablet analysis while reducing the need for multiple instruments and extra handling steps.

Designed with operators in mind, the TBH II features a modern, top-mounted 7" touchscreen that places all critical functions at the user’s fingertips. The clear, intuitive interface streamlines test setup, live result viewing, and navigation between methods and reports, while its ergonomic placement reduces strain and helps minimise entry errors during intensive use. ERWEKA’s TestAssist guided workflow further simplifies operation by providing on-screen, step-by-step instructions, supporting both experienced staff and new users. Laboratories can work in Direct Measurement mode for quick, ad hoc checks or choose General Data Measurement based on predefined methods and products for validated procedures. Up to 100 methods and 100 samples per test can be managed directly on the instrument, with up to 18 recent reports held in a rolling buffer, and each run assigned a consecutive number to support fast data review and traceability.

The TBH II’s hardware is engineered for flexibility, safety, and ease of use. Four interchangeable, magnetic tablet plates, a flat plate plus plates with 1, 2, and 3 mm groove radii, ensure secure alignment for a wide range of tablet geometries and can be exchanged quickly without tools, enabling rapid product changeovers. Standard support for tablet sizes from 1 to 30 mm, extendable to 60 mm with optional accessories, allows a single TBH II to accommodate both small and large-format dosage forms. A smart, transparent collection container fully encloses the breaking station to capture fragments and particles, maintaining a clean and safe workspace, while an integrated lid sensor allows safe manual alignment of each tablet and automatically resumes the test once the lid is closed.

High-performance mechanics support hardness measurements up to 500 N, with measurement ranges that cover tablet dimensions from 1 to 30 mm as standard and up to 60 mm with optional components, as well as tablet weights up to 52 g. High-resolution data (0.1 N for hardness, 0.01 mm for dimensions, and 0.1 mg for weight) helps ensure that results meet the precision standards demanded in QC and R&D workflows.

To support data integrity and compliance, the TBH II offers advanced user management for up to 100 users with configurable access rights and unique user IDs, enabling role-based access and clear responsibility assignment in multi-user labs. An integrated qualification menu guides users step by step through calibration, adjustment, and weight checks and generates concise summaries that can be printed or exported for documentation.

Intelligent connectivity further enhances productivity, with an external balance connection automatically transfers tablet weight data to the instrument, eliminating manual entry and transcription errors, and AutoCal 2.0 electronic calibration allows hardness calibration via USB without physical weights. In addition, connectivity with ERWEKA’s Export Manager software and LAN export options enables test reports to be sent as PDF and XML files to local or network drives, with explicit file naming that includes device type, serial number, and timestamp. With support for USP <1217> and EP 2.9.8 tablet breaking force requirements, the TBH II provides a compact, future-ready platform that helps laboratories streamline manual tablet hardness testing, strengthen data integrity, and meet global quality and regulatory expectations.