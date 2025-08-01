ESTEVE CDMO acquires Regis Technologies

ESTEVE acquires Regis Technologies, a United States-based Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO), headquartered in Chicago.

This strategic move allows ESTEVE CDMO (actively operating under the Esteve Química brand) a physical presence in the United States, expanding its contract development and manufacturing solutions for innovative small-molecule active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) across the entire drug development lifecycle from pre-clinical to commercial manufacturing.

For over 65 years, Regis Technologies has been a US-based API CDMO, offering a broad spectrum of services, including process research & development, analytical & stability, cGMP API manufacturing, CMC support, and a variety of chromatography products.

"We are proud to strengthen our CDMO solutions for pharmaceutical innovators through this acquisition, while welcoming around 70 skilled professionals to our US team", said Joan Petit, chief industrial operations officer of ESTEVE and general manager of Esteve CDMO (Esteve Química).

ESTEVE CDMO (Esteve Química) is a global pure-play third-party CDMO, specializing in high-quality small-molecule active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates, providing technologies such as Spray Drying and high-potency APIs (HPAPIs) manufacturing.

Andrea Oro, global head of commercial operations and strategy, said: "This acquisition enhances our early-stage development capabilities, and expands our global manufacturing footprint, allowing us to have an integrated service offering to better respond to our customers' needs."

"We are happy to join a company that shares our same values, a company that is also family-owned, with more than 90 years of experience, that is committed to people and focused on delivering long-term value to customers", added Scott Aladeen, President and CEO of Regis Technologies.