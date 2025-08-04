ESTEVE CDMO acquires Regis Technologies

ESTEVE acquires Regis Technologies, a United States-based Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO), headquartered in Chicago.

× Expand Anton Vierietin Shutterstock

This strategic move allows ESTEVE CDMO (actively operating under the Esteve Química brand) a physical presence in the United States, expanding its contract development and manufacturing solutions for innovative small-molecule active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) across the entire drug development lifecycle from pre-clinical to commercial manufacturing.

“We are proud to strengthen our CDMO solutions for pharmaceutical innovators through this acquisition, while welcoming around 70 skilled professionals to our US team”, said Joan Petit, chief industrial operations officer of ESTEVE and general manager of Esteve CDMO (Esteve Química).

For over 65 years, Regis Technologies has been a US-based API CDMO, offering a broad spectrum of services, including process research & development, analytical & stability, cGMP API manufacturing, CMC support, and a variety of chromatography products.

“We are happy to join a company that shares our same values, a company that is also family-owned, with more than 90 years of experience, that is committed to people and focused on delivering long-term value to customers”, added Scott Aladeen, President and CEO of Regis Technologies.

ESTEVE CDMO (Esteve Química) is a global pure-play third-party CDMO, specialising in high-quality small-molecule active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates, providing technologies such as Spray Drying and high-potency APIs (HPAPIs) manufacturing.

RBC Capital Markets served as financial advisor for ESTEVE, and Wombat Capital Markets served as financial advisor for Regis Technologies, for this operation.