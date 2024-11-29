Europa Biosite acquires AMSBIO continuing high growth journey

Europa Biosite has announced the acquisition of AMSBIO, a supplier of life science products and services, with expertise in the areas of biospecimens, stem cell research, 3D cell culture, glycobiology, and molecular biology.

Expand Europa Biosite

Headquartered in Oxford, UK, and with offices in both the USA and the Netherlands, AMSBIO serves life science researchers across Europe and throughout North America.

AMSBIO is an important strategic addition to Europa Biosite, further expanding the group’s offering in three high growth areas: biospecimens, stem cell research and regenerative medicine, as well as the globally significant US market. By combining AMSBIO’s human and animal biospecimen biorepository with Research Donors' human blood biospecimen service, Europa Biosite now offers a strategically expanded biospecimen portfolio, meeting a broader range of research needs.

Alex Sim, founder and CEO of AMSBIO said: “We were in dialogue with several potential buyers and selected Europa Biosite due to it being the strongest partner to continue the growth and development of the company I founded 37 years ago. Europa Biosite has proven itself to be a leader within our industry, and we are eager to continue this journey together.”

Sune Schmolker, CEO of Europa Biosite said: “I am immensely proud to lead Europa Biosite in bringing together best-in-class life science companies with our mission to raise the standard of life science distribution. We look forward to welcoming AMSBIO’s colleagues to Europa Biosite and Alex Sim to Europa Biosite’s Group Leadership Team.”

The acquisition marks an important milestone in Europa Biosite’s high growth journey with a five-fold increase in sales over the last 5 years.

The parties have chosen not to disclose the financial terms of the transaction.