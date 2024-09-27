Europlaz Celebrates 20% Sales Boost Following £3.5M Investment

× Expand Europlaz Europlaz factory

Following the completion of its three-year, £3.5 million investment, Europlaz is celebrating a 20% (year-on-year) sales growth. As part of its investment strategy, the contract manufacturing specialists recently invested in three all-electric injection moulding machines, worth £750,000, to meet growing demands. The company has also purchased a new coordinate measuring machine (CMM).

Additionally, Europlaz has upgraded its robotic technology, Piovan material dryers, and tool/cleanroom. By increasing the capacity of the company’s Southminster facility, it has been able to focus on providing both UK and international medical device manufacturers and engineering design houses with services.

“There has been a massive surge in demand for our services, which support the development and commercialisation of devices for use in diagnostics, drug delivery, biotech and pharma,” said Katy O’Keeffe, Marketing & Strategy Director at Europlaz. “Europlaz is known for our agility and our ability to tackle complex projects, leveraging our design for manufacture experience, our technical knowledge and capabilities that stem from tooling and small batch work to long-term, high-volume production.”

She continued, “This, combined with our 40-year track record, has seen us build an impressive long-term client list, including the NHS, GE Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson and Medtronic. We know there is a massive opportunity and have responded by continuing to invest in the first eight months of 2024. This takes our total spend to £3.5m over the last three years and we’ve got more technology on order and on its way. This is the perfect time to press the ‘growth’ button.”

Rory O’Keeffe, Commercial Director at Europlaz, added: “Sales have increased by 20% to £12.5m for this financial year and we’ve got contracts in place to achieve over £14m by 2025. Investment has flowed into the latest equipment, and we have matched this with a major recruitment drive - taking on 25 new staff, with a good proportion of these in our industry-leading technical team. There are still positions available that we are looking to fill.”

About Europlaz

Located on The Maltings Industrial Estate in Southminster, the family-run business provides injection moulding, assembly, product validation, and access to modern cleanrooms. Said cleanrooms have ISO Class 7 certification to manufacture Class I, Class II, and Class III medical devices.

Europlaz specialises in aiding medical device and healthcare businesses to commercialise new products.