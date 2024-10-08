Exothera appoints new CEO for refreshed strategic vision

Key Highlights:

Exothera, a GMP-certified CDMO offering a complete range of services for viral vectors, RNA therapeutics, and vaccines, has announced the appointment of a new CEO, Cédric Volanti.

Volanti brings a wealth of experience and a strong strategic vision. Graduate of the University of Liège, he holds a PhD in molecular and cellular biology. After two postdocs at Harvard Medical School in virology and immunology, he completed his education with a master’s degree in management in the late 2000s.

He has an international track record and holds several executive positions in the cell and gene therapy at SGS (Switzerland / Belgium), PharmaCell (the Netherlands), Delphi Genetics (Belgium), Novasep (France), and has just returned from the United States of America, where he served as vice president & general manager Viral Vector Services at Thermo Fisher Scientific.

His passion for innovation, his commitment to operational excellence and his values of integrity and collaboration have constantly drove his career path. "I'm honored to join Exothera, and excited to work with such a talented team to continue leading the company to new heights," said Cédric Volanti.

As the new CEO, Cédric Volanti will be responsible for defining and implementing Exothera's global strategy, 4 years after its creation, with a particular focus on innovation, international expansion, and the development of new products and services. His vision, international experience and dynamic approach are perfectly aligned with Exothera's objectives.