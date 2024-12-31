FairJourney Biologics establishes Scientific Advisory Board

FairJourney Biologics has announced it has established a Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) to support its strategy for ongoing growth and innovation.

The advisory board comprises renowned industry experts appointed to support the identification of strategic opportunities, enhance scientific excellence, and drive the development of technologies. This alignment ensures the company remains at the forefront of antibody discovery, addressing market needs and future trends.

António Parada, CEO of FairJourney Biologics, said: “The addition of the Scientific Advisory Board to our team marks a significant milestone for FairJourney Biologics. Their collective expertise will guide our scientific efforts, helping us accelerate growth and deliver the next generation of antibody discovery technologies to our customers and stakeholders.”

Dr. Janine Schuurman joins as chair of FairJourney Biologics’ SAB. Her career has centred around innovative research and new technology in antibody discovery and development for novel therapeutic modalities. She was senior vice president, head antibody research & technology at Genmab, joining in 2000 as one of the first ten employees on the R&D team and going on to hold several senior positions over 22 years at the Company. Schuurman has co-invented an impressive portfolio of therapeutic antibodies, approved and in clinical and pre-clinical development, and antibody discovery and development platforms. She advises a number of companies and collaborates with leading industry organizations, including as President of The Antibody Society. Schuurman holds a Ph.D. in Molecular Immunology from the University of Amsterdam.

Schuurman said: "FairJourney Biologics is established as a global leader in antibody discovery services. As SAB Chair, I am very much looking forward to joining the Company’s journey to broaden innovation and its impact on the industry.”

Dr. Elaine Sullivan brings over 25 years of industry experience; holding senior executive positions at several pharma and biotech companies, including as a member of the senior global R&D management team at Eli Lilly and Company and AstraZeneca. Sullivan was vice president R&D; head of new opportunities therapy area at AstraZeneca, and having been at the company for over 16 years, moved to Eli Lilly as vice president of global external research & development. She co-founded and led Carrick Therapeutics as CEO, has established 14 new companies, and gained extensive international Non-executive director Board expertise in public companies across Europe. Sullivan gained her Ph.D. in Molecular Virology from The University of Edinburgh.