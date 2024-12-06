Farmak International expands its European presence

Farmak International has completed the construction of a new sterile medicines production facility in Barberà del Vallès, Barcelona.

× Expand Farmak International

Farmak International entrusted Telstar, as a renowned engineering firm, with the complete development of the facility, from conceptual design through to detailed engineering and construction.

The facility, situated within a 2,500m² complex, integrates advanced production floors, R&D laboratories, and warehouse spaces designed for future automation. Built on top of three pre-existing buildings, this site spans 1,800m² with a 13-meter-high ceiling, allowing for future scalability. The mezzanine-level production area, equipped with HVAC systems, clean utilities, and specialised air handling units, ensures optimal environmental conditions for pharmaceutical production.

In addition to the production plant, the complex includes microbiological, analytical, and R&D laboratories, as well as logistics, packaging, and cold storage areas for finished products. The design of the facility ensures flexibility for future expansion and modernisation, enabling the company to adapt to the changing demands of the global pharmaceutical market.

Viktor Kostiuk, CEO of Farmak International, echoed this feeling: "The exceptional work delivered by our partner Telstar fully met our expectations, completing the project on time and helping us achieve a significant milestone in our international growth strategy."

"We are incredibly proud of the transformation achieved in this project," said Rafael Beaus, global consultancy & engineering sales manager from Telstar. "Converting an older logistics centre into a pharmaceutical production site within just one year is the proof of the excellent collaboration achieved between Telstar and Farmak teams, a must to reach such success."