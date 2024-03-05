FDA Clears Beckman Coulter Life Sciences DxFLEX Flow Cytometer

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, a global leader in laboratory automation and innovation, has received 510(k) clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to distribute its DxFLEX Clinical Flow Cytometer in the United States. Launched regionally in 2020, this advancement brings the popular benchtop IVD flow cytometry system to American labs while expanding testing capabilities. Offering up to 13-colours, additional detectors can be activated as laboratory needs evolve without the need to purchase additional hardware.

“This pioneering advancement puts high-complexity flow cytometry testing within reach to more laboratories without added expense,” said Carsten Lange, Product Manager. “The DxFLEX Clinical Flow Cytometer adds more colours without adding more concerns, and enables laboratory staff to have greater confidence in results, while streamlining workflows and reducing manual steps. With more fluorescence parameters, laboratories can get more out of specimens and avoid a tedious compensation process and the burden that places on lab staff.”

Praised for its superior sensitivity and resolution, the compact DxFLEX Flow Cytometer makes multicolor flow cytometry less complex by using avalanche photodiode (APD) detector technology instead of traditional photomultiplier tube (PMT) technology. The use of APD technology simplifies compensation procedures and delivers richer content analysis with higher sensitivity to find dim populations. By comparison, running compensation on a conventional PMT flow cytometer involves significant hands-on time, even when features like auto-compensation setup are available in the software.

The dynamic compensation library simplifies compensation setup, while easy-to-learn CytExpert software lowers labor time and enables work to begin right out of the box for novice users. The compact DxFLEX Flow Cytometer is available in two configurations, from a three-laser/10-colour system to a three-laser/13-colour configuration.

The DxFLEX Flow Cytometer is validated as an in vitro diagnostic device for 10-colour immunophenotyping with the ClearLLab 10C Reagent System and delivers the only FDA cleared and CE marked integrated leukemia and lymphoma solution, which offers all components needed, from quality controls, sample preparation and antibody panels to analysis software and training material. This enables workflows for diseases such as chronic leukemia, myeloma, acute leukemia, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, myeloproliferative neoplasm, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

In addition to the United States, the DxFLEX Flow Cytometer is available in countries that accept the CE mark as the basis for their country-specific registration, including Europe, China, India and Japan.