Finish Thompson highlights drum pumps for pharma applications

Finish Thompson Inc. (FTI), a specialist in the corrosive chemical transfer industry, highlights its SFV drum pump, a cost-effective pump designed for container-to-container transfer of acids, corrosives, and chemicals.

Featuring multiple material options and connections, the SFV drum pump offers fast and effective fluid transfer for the most challenging requirements. Dual impeller options provide either high flow or high head, with a 40 millimetre tube diameter for smaller bung openings.

The SFV drum pump features an unfilled polypropylene (PP)/pure polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) outer tube and alloy 625 inner shaft, a tube construction that offers a less expensive solution for pumping water treatment chemicals, including bleach. It is widely used for transferring acids, bases, water treatment chemicals, cleaners, and plating solutions.

SFV drum pumps are available in lengths from 27 to 72 inches (69 to 183 centimetres) and can handle maximum viscosities up to 1200 cP. High-flow versions are equipped with an integral strainer. The pumps offer built-in hose and cord clips. The pump is interchangeable with electric and air motors.