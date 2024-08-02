Freudenberg Expands Biopharma Product Offering to Include Single-use Assemblies

× Expand Bottle Cap Assembly sleeves.

Freudenberg Medical has announced the expansion of its biopharma product portfolio to now include custom single-use assemblies. The new products combine the medical and pharmaceutical device specialist’s expertise in silicone extrusion and moulding. Single-use y-connector manifolds, tubing assemblies, and bottle cap assemblies with multiple inlets/outlets are all included in the expansion.

Bottlecap assemblies with y-connector tubing, in particular, are commonly used in lab or cGMP bioprocesses for critical fluid transfer applications. However, all assemblies are cleanroom manufactured and are designed specifically to meet the customer’s requirements.

Y-connector overmoulds ensure an unobstructed flow within a critical fluid path and aim to prevent leaks that are common with standard fluid couplings, fittings and connectors. Validated production processes, with proven process capabilities, will ensure the continuous, reliable over-moulding of y-manifolds on customer-specified tube ends.

The new solutions complement the existing PharmaFocus line of high-purity, platinum-cured silicone tubing and sanitary ends for single-use systems. Freudenberg’s tubing, moulded components and systems are utilised in a variety of applications including in bioprocessing, biotechnology, lab processes, GMP manufacturing, small batch processes, cell and gene therapy, as well as in the production of mRNA, biosimilars and regenerative proteins.