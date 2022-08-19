Freudenberg introduces silicone sanitary ends for bioprocessing

Freudenberg Medical, a manufacturer of medical and pharmaceutical devices, systems, components, and tubing, has introduced HelixTC overmoulded sanitary ends in silicone for use in bioprocessing and single-use fluid transfer applications.

HelixTC is an alternative to standard barbed TC connections and is based on Freudenberg’s PharmaFocus Premium product line of platinum-cured silicone tubing.

Available in standard or mini molded TC styles up to 1 ½ inch or 50mm OD and custom sizes or custom assemblies are available to order. The product comes with either stainless steel or polysulfone back-up cups.

"We are proud to launch our new HelixTC product line, which combines our extensive capabilities and expertise in tubing extrusion and injection molding," states Rudi Gall, general manager & director Corporate Marketing at Freudenberg Medical.

"With HelixTC, which is designed around our well-proven silicone-based PharmaFocus Premium tubing line, we extend our overall offerings to our pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical customers. We are a true one-stop-shop, making development and sourcing of products easier and faster for our customers. HelixTC is another example of how we aim to make life easier for our customers.”

Explore Freudenberg’s full line of biopharmaceutical products.