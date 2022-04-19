From quality control to cold chain – what the pandemic taught us

The impact of Covid-19 on the pharma supply chain and the lessons learned in the race to a vaccine.

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the pharmaceutical industry and its suppliers had to mobilise overnight in order toimplement a healthcare solution as quickly as possible. Although the world had seen pandemics as recent as the spread of H1N1, the severity and impact of Covid-19 presented a global challenge due to how easily transmittable the disease is and the number of deaths worldwide.

Capacity reservation and emergency protocols are not a new concept but following H1N1, the industry seemingly moved away from a preventative approach to emergency response planning. The current pandemic is a testament to this shift, with the industry taking a reactive approach by drawing on past experiences with a certain level of preparedness and planning. As the pandemic continues to unfold and unprecedented demands for drug delivery components and packaging continue to arise, it is imperative that we prepare for future occurrences and move closer to a proactive approach.

Transparency is Key

Drug manufacturers faced exponential volume increases as mass vaccination plans progressed in 2021. These demands rippled out to their suppliers of packaging components like vials and stoppers. What became clear from the outset is that communication channels needed to be as clear and transparent as possible to deliver what was realistic in a short timeframe. Prior to the pandemic, pharmaceutical companies were less inclined to share challenges with their production, especially since competing manufacturers can use that information to their advantage. However, the pandemic opened communication channels beyond what we would generally see across the board.

The pandemic forced the industry from a norm of closely guarded planning to a more open and communicative industry as all players involved had to work closely to resolve major supply chain challenges, anticipate potential personnel and raw material shortages, and navigate planning amid a global crisis. It forged the most united front this industry has seen in decades.

The Core to an Effective Response: Risk management and Quality

Just as supply chains were impacted, so was the ability to mitigate packaging supply chain risk with the lack of necessary materials and machinery to meet demands. Across the industry, the impact varied as countries reacted based on the severity of the situation that unfolded domestically. Moreover, in addition to supply chain challenges as well as impacted labor and difficulty sourcing equipment such as PPE, expanding capacity in terms of machinery and materials was also difficult.

As the industry moves forward, it will benefit from being better prepared for any interruption in supply of materials, lockdowns, both locally and nationally, as well as a hugely reduced labour force. In the short-term, it is critical to build significant safety stocks to mitigate the impact of disruption.

In terms of cold chains, formulators and drug development experts continue to work on 2-8 Celsius options or even vaccines that can be stored at room temperature. During the pandemic, initial storage conditions were reexamined to see if less severe storage conditions could be used. As supported by stability data, the next generation of vaccines and boosters will likely have storage conditions optimised for the best possible global distribution. That said, the industry continues to work to simplify the cold chain by increasing the temperatures at which drugs need to be stored.

Quality Control is Paramount

Quality is codified by global authorities. It is not optional, nor is it flexible –and rightly so. The pharma industry is incredibly stringent and holds itself to the highest standards and with the goal to disseminate vaccines to every person on the globe, this is more important than ever before. It is critical that even when volume is increased, quality standards are still met.

There are certain standards to which manufacturers must adhere to in this industry. All involved in the response to Covid-19 have been acutely aware of this fact from the outset. Even prior to the pandemic, the industry has operated with the understanding that cutting corners could have potentially life-threatening consequences. Sacrificing quality and safety is not an option.

With so much pressure to meet unprecedented demand, flexibility became paramount for drug manufacturers. If minor changes were required, they were allowed some latitude to get things done more quickly. Datwyler for example, proactively streamlined the pathway to qualification, and qualified components in the greatest volume in the shortest time. The authorities were a bit more flexible in their approach to the production of pharmaceuticals, but only up to a point. For the packaging and distribution elements there was no change.

Risk reduction is key

Whether it’s a Covid-19 vaccine or any other critical drug, risk reduction is a vital element throughout the entire drug delivery process. As such, packaging suppliers are evolving to take already stringent manufacturing practices to another level. FirstLine manufacturing, for example, is based on ultra-modern cleanroom technology, automated production cells, automated camera inspection, and a unique validated washing process. Designed and operated under a zero-defect philosophy, FirstLine manufacturing facilities keeps particulate extremely low to avoid contamination once the vaccine is packaged and ensures that what reaches the end user is of the highest quality.