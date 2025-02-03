From sustainable packaging to smart manufacturing: The main trends at PHARMAP 2025

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing and Packaging Congress (PHARMAP) invites industry professionals to find new business partners, showcase equipment and services to potential customers, as well as enjoy networking and celebrate the 5th anniversary. The Congress takes place in Berlin, Germany, on 14-15th April 2025.

PHARMAP is a networking event organised by BGS Group that annually unites over 350 key players of the pharmaceutical sector. Among regular participants are executives of pharmaceutical companies, service and equipment providers, CMOs and CDMOs, supply chain and procurement experts. From the beginning, PHARMAP has welcomed over 1000 delegates from more than 600 companies and held over 1000 B2B meetings for its participants. In 2025, the Congress is going to reach its milestone - the 5th anniversary.

The special edition of PHARMAP features annual and new speakers from Bayer, Takeda, Merck, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, SICPA SA, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, PHARMAZAC SA, CryoXpert - a Dohmeyer company and more. The presentations cover the industry trends and smart solutions for optimising pharmaceutical packaging and manufacturing processes:

AI and complexity management in supply chain;

E-labeling and traceability;

sustainable flexible packaging solutions;

smart anticounterfeiting security concepts;

brand protection challenges and solutions;

сompressed air system as a sustainable solution in pharma outsourcing and contract manufacturing.

One of the delegates, Fabian Van Damme, Director at CryoXpert - a Dohmeyer company, shared his experience on participating: “The whole organisation excels when it comes to networking compare to other similar events. PHARMAP is really focused on networking, and BGS Group helped us a lot to make that happened”.

In 2025, Dohmeyer supports PHARMAP as a Principal Sponsor for the second time. Fabian Van Damme emphasised that being the Principal Sponsor is the best investment for the company to have the majority of the visibility towards potential customers and partners.

Chakravarthi AVPS, Global Ambassador at World Packaging Organisation, who also represented as a speaker of the PHARMAP 2025 executive opening panel, expressed his thought about the Congress:

“Speaking at the events is not new for me for the last 25 years, I’ve been doing that in more than 30 countries. But PHARMAP is really close to my heart. I went through all the sessions, which are very inspiring and insightful”.

PHARMAP offers a variety of networking opportunities for industry experts: presenting solutions at the focus exhibition, showing company experience in sessions, communicating during coffee breaks and enjoying the eventing at the gala dinner.

Register now to be a part of PHARMAP 2025 networking: https://sh.bgs.group/218