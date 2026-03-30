FUJIFILM Biotechnologies named a 2026 CDMO Leadership Award winner

FUJIFILM Biotechnologies, a development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) for biologics, vaccines, and advanced therapies, has announced that it has been named a 2026 CDMO Leadership Awards winner in the category of Most Innovative CDMO (Biologics).

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The CDMO Leadership Awards, presented by Outsourced Pharma and Life Science Connect, are based on direct feedback from biopharma sponsors who have worked with CDMOs over the past 18–24 months. Recognition reflects verified sponsor evaluations across key performance criteria and minimum qualification thresholds within each category.

“As part of Fujifilm’s 90-year heritage in healthcare innovation, our company continues to invest in science, analytics, and process development to support biologics, vaccines, and advanced therapies from early development through commercialization,” said Bernie Clark, vice president, global marketing, FUJIFILM Biotechnologies. “Building on our legacy of innovation, we’ve recently launched ShunzymeX, a technology platform that leverages a novel protease to simplify the purification process of complex biologics.”

FUJIFILM Biotechnologies won the Most Innovative CDMO (Biologics) award for its sustained investment in science and process development, and its collaborative work with industry and academic partners. This continued focus on innovation results in new technologies that enable step change advancements in drug development and manufacturing.

“We are very grateful to our partners for their trust. Our success is built on collaboration, transparency, and a shared mission to be Partners for Life,” added Clark.

The 2026 awards ceremony took place on March 25 at DCAT Week.