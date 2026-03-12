FUJIFILM Biotechnologies unveils biomanufacturing expansion in the UK

FUJIFILM Biotechnologies, a contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) for biologics, vaccines, and advanced therapies, celebrated the grand opening of its expanded site in Teesside, UK on 11th February.

× Expand FUJIFILM Biotechnologies

The expanded presence, funded through a total investment of approximately £400m from FUJIFILM Corporation, Japan, includes the opening of the largest single-use biopharmaceutical CDMO facility in the UK, located at the existing FUJIFILM Biotechnologies site.

The UK expansion represents the newest addition to FUJIFILM Biotechnologies’ global manufacturing network and introduces 2,000 L and 5,000 L single-use bioreactors with a total capacity up to 19,000 L to provide small- and mid-scale antibody manufacturing, with the flexibility to expand to support customer programmes as needed. The 110,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility will be operational in the first half of 2026.

In parallel, the opening of the Bioprocess Innovation Centre UK (BIC UK), delivers a laboratory for both high-throughput, and continuous process development capabilities, and will operate as a global centre of excellence for biomanufacturing innovation and process development. The over 102,200 sq. ft. facility doubles the campus’ existing lab footprint and complements the sites’ expanded Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) manufacturing capabilities.

Together, these investments enhance the supply chain agility of FUJIFILM Biotechnologies’ global manufacturing network and expand its capacity to develop and produce complex medicines for conditions including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and rare disorders for world-leading biopharmaceutical companies.