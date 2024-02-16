FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe Unveils ECHELON Synergy MRI Scanner

FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe has unveiled the ECHELON Synergy, a revolutionary MRI scanner for efficient, high performance imaging with optimal patient comfort. The 1.5 Tesla superconductive system employs AI-powered Synergy deep learning reconstruction (DLR) to enhance the sharpness of images and the speed of scanning for maximum efficiency.

The 70 cm wide bore ECHELON Synergy MRI scanner has been meticulously designed to empower radiographers to deliver comfort-focused care for a remarkable patient experience. The imaging system accommodates a 62 cm wide, height adjustable table with a 250 kg capacity, and features a FlexFit radiofrequency (RF) coil system for total control over individual or multiple coil arrays to allow positioning of all sizes of patients. The 33/130 capable gradient system and powerful imaging architecture ensure high performance imaging, delivering outstanding clinical benefits and ensuring patients receive the best care possible.

Janos Esztergalyos, Product Manager MRCT at FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe, commented: “We are excited to launch the ECHELON Synergy to address the need for patient comfort-focused solutions that simultaneously eradicate MRI bottlenecks. This system is the perfect fit for centres looking to accelerate the efficiency of their workflows with AI and deliver a world-class imaging experience for patients.”

The ECHELON Synergy MRI scanner also provides benefits to boost the efficiency of workflows. The Vertex III computer and Celeris MRI operating software deliver seamless workflow optimisation at every stage of the process, from patient registration and scanning to image processing and management. Patient, coil and gating information from the system’s dual gantry-mounted monitors can be used to accelerate patient preparation, and AutoExam one-touch scanning controls enhance the speed, quality and ease of imaging.