Fujifilm to showcase manufacturing innovation and leadership at CPHI 2026

FUJIFILM Biotechnologies, a contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) for biologics, vaccines, and advanced therapies, has announced its participation in CPHI 2026, taking place 6-8th October, in Milan, Italy.

The company will bring together its senior leadership team for partnering meetings, networking and a series of speaking sessions addressing the industry's most pressing challenges, from pharma’s structural shift to executing Europe’s biomanufacturing vision.

This year's presence comes as FUJIFILM Biotechnologies has been shortlisted for three CPHI Pharma Awards, highlighting the company's momentum across leadership, innovation, and technical excellence:

Woman of the Year – Maja Pedersen, president & chief operating officer

– Maja Pedersen, president & chief operating officer Innovation Catalyst – MaruX Continuous Manufacturing Platform

– MaruX Continuous Manufacturing Platform API Development and Innovation – ShunzymeX Precision Purification Technology

“At CPHI, I look forward to hearing directly from our partners about what they need to move their programs forward,” said Maja Pedersen, president and chief operating officer of FUJIFILM Biotechnologies. “Our expanding global manufacturing network gives us more ways to support them. Our focus is on making that network work as one: kojoX. Bringing new capacity online, delivering reliably, and giving partners the visibility they need to plan with confidence.”

FUJIFILM Biotechnologies' speaker lineup at CPHI 2026 will feature:

Christiane Bardroff | chief business officer

Pharma’s Structural Shift: What’s Reshaping Global Priorities

6th October | 10:55 - 11:50 a.m. CEST

This panel will explore how leaders are responding to macro shifts in the industry across economic pressures, geopolitics, and rapid science/technological advances, and how it is reshaping manufacturing strategies.

Christian Houborg | general manager & senior vice president, FUJIFILM Biotechnologies Denmark

Beyond the Blueprint: Executing Europe’s Bio-Manufacturing Vision

7th October | 11:35 a.m. - 12:20 p.m. CEST

This panel will examine the practical execution challenges of the Biotech Act II legislative framework and how companies are navigating regulatory pathways, structuring partnerships, and building manufacturing capability under the new policy environment—and where structural barriers persist despite legislative intent.

Jonathan Haigh | senior vice president & UK site head, FUJIFILM Biotechnologies

Building a BsAb CMC Playbook: Decision Frameworks, Risks, and Readiness​

7th October | 1:45 - 2:10 p.m. CEST

Presented in the Next Gen Bio Theatre, this session will examine a practical framework for bispecific antibody development, combining predict-first bioinformatics and process optimisation strategies to enable a more efficient path from development to commercial launch.