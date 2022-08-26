Fund launched to support precision medicine research across Scotland

Precision Medicine Scotland Innovation Centre (PMS-IC), the national centre for accelerating the advancement and adoption of precision medicine, has launched a new fund to support Scottish researchers.

Key highlights:

Up to £300,000 available from Precision Medicine Scotland Innovation Centre to support researchers across Scotland.

Funds of up to £30,000 will be available for a maximum of ten projects. Applicants will need to demonstrate how their work will advance precision medicine and the fund will support work involving collaborations with the NHS, academia and industry.

The fund will help support a new pipeline of tangible ideas to harness the potential of precision medicine in Scotland. The fund is aimed at research-led opportunities for Scottish University or College based researchers.

Precision Medicine Scotland is looking for ideas with a strong case for commercialisation. It is seeking applicants from a Scottish research funding university or college with an industry partner to provide match funding. For applicants looking to commercialise current research there must be a strong case of support from a business development specialist.

Marian McNeil, chief executive, Precision Medicine Scotland Innovation Centre, said: “We have designed this fund to help discover new innovation in precision medicine which can be adopted across the NHS in Scotland and the wider global economy. We are passionate about supporting new talent and we want to provide the impetus to accelerate the adoption of precision medicine in healthcare. Our aim is to support researchers who are already engaged in work that can change and save people’s lives.

“We look forward to reviewing the high quality project proposals and to helping foster existing ideas that can make use of this fund to transform innovative research into tangible commercial outcomes that benefit patients.”

The deadline for submissions is the 23rd of September and successful applicants will be announced on 26th October. The Business Development Team at Precision Medicine Scotland will be available to discuss ideas with potential applicants.