Gaelic and Athlone Labs launch dual source strategy at CPHI Milan

Gaelic Laboratories and Athlone Laboratories are launching dual source strategy at CPHI Milan, 6–8 October 2026.

Working to an ambitious timeline for full post-merger integration, Gaelic Laboratories and Athlone Laboratories are attaining marked synergies under a strong leadership team that is driving process and cost efficiencies, as well as providing important guarantees for consistent quality and sustainability across the two companies.

Phase 1 of the companies’ integration was completed earlier this year, with operational efficiencies, consolidated supply chains, an internal communications programme and a new joint website, all of which helped to unify business cultures and provided reassurance of continuity. Now, the companies have aligned their manufacturing processes to enable a full dual source supply strategy, which is being launched at CPHI Milan, 6–8th October 2026.

Both Gaelic and Athlone Laboratories are well established, GMP-approved manufacturers of Beta-Lactam antibiotics, situated in Ireland. They are key players in the supply chain for Beta-Lactam antibiotics, producing a large range of oral products that help address demands for critical medicines in Ireland, as well as in the UK and EU, Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Canada and Australia. A key rationale for Gaelic’s acquisition of Athlone was always the leadership’s plan to restructure manufacturing activities across both sites, leveraging each facility’s strengths, and optimising processes across the two companies. Ultimately, it allows the companies’ leadership to now offer a dual source supply.

“Both companies benefit from a strategic investment and expansion programme, which continuously improves their technology base,” said Brian Morrissey, general manager. “For example, we have been upgrading both sites to ensure they are fully compliant with the latest AMR Industry Alliance Manufacturing Standard. We have also been strengthening our technology transfer protocols so customers can be fully confident that the Beta-Lactams we manufacture can be produced reliably and consistently, to exactly the same standards and processes, across both manufacturing sites.”

The companies’ new offering of a dual source supply offers customers the reassurance of two manufacturing sites in the EU, ensuring a reproducible and reliable supply of Beta-Lactam antibiotics at significant scale – together, Gaelic and Athlone Laboratories have the capacity to produce 1.2 billion oral forms each year. The strategy reduces the risks associated with a single-site dependency, and it allows customers to take advantage of the combined assets of both companies, across facilities, capabilities and skilled personnel.

“We are launching the dual source strategy at CPHI Milan in October,” said Morrissey. “Our exhibition stand will showcase the strengths and capabilities of both companies. We very much look forward to talking to many existing customers, and interested new prospects, about our vision for shaping the future of Beta-Lactams production in Ireland.”