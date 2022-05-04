Gemini launch Tinytag DI software to boost data security

Gemini Data Loggers, UK manufacturer of the Tinytag range of data logging products, launches Tinytag DI software, bringing security, traceability and integrity to the range of Tinytag data loggers for the Pharma industry.

From the UK manufacturer of the trusted Tinytag range of data loggers, TinytagDI is the practical solution for maintaining data integrity in secure monitoring applications, in GxP-regulated environments.

Tinytag DI aims to offer a secure and versatile solution for compliant monitoring in the pharmaceutical industry. Features of Tinytag DI include:

Lock data loggers to system - so cannot be accessed from another system.

User authentication and authorisation - registered users are verified against their unique user credentials each time they access Tinytag DI.

User access levels - manage user functionality with Tinytag DI’s three user access levels: Operator, Power User and Administrator.

Access groups - control the distribution of data loggers among users on an individual level or in groups.

Review system activity in the audit log - Tinytag DI helps maintain the accuracy of data by recording user and system activity chronologically.

Tinytag DI’s robust security features help organisations to verify the accuracy of their data and ensure its completeness in line with data integrity regulations, MHRA Data Integrity and FDA 21 CFR Part 11

Compatible with a wide range of data loggers, Tinytag DI software enables secure temperature and humidity monitoring in a variety of environments and applications, including manufacturing, quality control, storage and distribution.

Users of Tinytag DI can benefit from monitoring with the vast range of Tinytag data loggers, including USB, Radio and LAN (Ethernet) data loggers that measure temperature, relative humidity and more environmental parameters.