Genesis AEC to showcase integrated facility solutions at INTERPHEX

Genesis AEC, a company in high-tech professional services for the life sciences, will participate in INTERPHEX 2026, taking place from 21-23rd April at the Javits Center in New York, NY.

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Attendees are invited to Booth #2252 to learn how integrated facility solutions can streamline project delivery and enhance operational efficiency.

This year, Genesis will engage attendees with a Jeopardy-style trivia challenge designed to test knowledge of industry trends and technical terminology within the life sciences sector. The interactive format offers a unique way to explore the complex environment of pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Beyond the trivia, Genesis will showcase its integrated service model, which eliminates traditional project silos to accelerate speed-to-market. By combining Architecture, Engineering, Construction Management, and Commissioning, Qualification, and Validation (CQV), Asset Management, and Sustainability, the firm provides seamless support from initial concept to fully operational facility.

"INTERPHEX is an essential venue for us to connect the people who deliver therapies with the companies that manufacture equipment and deliver services." said Norman Goldschmidt, president of Genesis AEC. "We look forward to sharing how our experience and relationships help organisations not just build well but build the right facilities to achieve their long-term goals."

At Booth #2252, attendees can consult with industry experts to address challenges across the project lifecycle. These teams provide multidisciplinary planning and design for laboratories and cGMP manufacturing, oversee projects with a focus on zero-incident execution and minimal downtime, deliver science-based services to ensure facilities and equipment meet operational requirements, develop data-driven solutions for energy and water optimisation that support net-zero goals (e.g., digital twins and hydraulic modelling), and offer guidance to optimise equipment selection and long-term facility performance.

Genesis AEC has over 30 years of experience helping life sciences organisations achieve complex facility goals. The firm provides end-to-end support for pharmaceutical, biotech, and advanced manufacturing projects, emphasising technical excellence and operational readiness.