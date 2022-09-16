GenesisCare to bring adaptive cancer services to patients in West Midlands

Patients with cancer from across the Midlands and the North of England will soon have access to highly advanced oncology treatments, technologies, and clinical trials, in a new £20m purpose-built cancer centre in Edgbaston, Birmingham, set to open in early 2024.

GenesisCare, a specialist cancer services provider, will operate the new facility, providing patients with easy access to the most advanced cancer treatments available, including highly targeted radiotherapy using a Magnetic Resonance Image Linear Accelerator (MR Linac) and Theranostics, an innovative and personalised approach that combines diagnostic imaging and radionuclide therapy to seek and destroy advanced cancers without damaging healthy tissue.

The centre will house the latest innovation in radiotherapy with ViewRay MRIdian SMART technology. This technology is not widely available to patients in the UK and the installation in Birmingham will double the UK footprint to four, with the other three at GenesisCare centres in Oxford, London and the soon-to-be-opened oncology centre in Guildford.

This technology has been shown to improve outcomes for complex cancers and tumours that are moving or difficult to reach including renal, pancreatic, prostate and lung tumours. MRIdian SMART is a highly advanced radiotherapy solution that can see and track soft tissue and tumours in real time and stop the beam if the tumour moves out of position. Compared to conventional radiotherapy, treatment can be administered with greater sparing of normal tissues, over a shorter period of time, resulting in fewer sessions and less disruption for patients.

Justin Hely, UK general manager at GenesisCare, commented: “Increasing access to world-class cancer care throughout the UK is our core purpose at GenesisCare. We are investing in this world-class cancer centre in Edgbaston to ensure patients from across the Midlands region can access the latest and most innovative cancer treatments. These treatments can not only be delivered in fewer visits due to the high-precision technology, but they’ve also been shown to provide the best possible outcome for patients.”

Dr. Eliot Sims, chief medical officer at GenesisCare, added:“This new service builds on our long track record of delivering highly specialised and integrated treatment for complex cancers, utilising the latest innovative technologies in radiotherapy, such as the MRIdian MR Linac and Theranostics.”

The new centre will offer these innovative treatments alongside novel therapies and clinician trials and will be supported by GenesisCare’s integrative approach to cancer care, providing patients with personalised care so they feel supported throughout all stages of their treatment journey. This includes the opportunity to participate in exercise medicine and wellbeing programs, the latter of which is provided in partnership with charity Penny Brohn UK.

The facility is expected to open its doors to patients in spring 2024.