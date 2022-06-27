Genomics England to anchor Canary Wharf life science cluster

Genomics England Limited will move its headquarters to Canary Wharf this autumn, as part of the development of a major life science cluster.

The move for Genomics England, one of the world’s life science organisations, follows the recent announcement that CWG and Kadans Science Partner formed a joint venture to develop a 750,000 sq ft commercial laboratory building, the largest in Europe.

Genomics England will move into One Canada Square, giving the company a platform for growth and collaboration in developing life sciences community at Canary Wharf.

Canary Wharf is already home to a number of healthcare and life sciences-focused organisations, including: Barts Health NHS Trust, the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency, Medical Defence Union, General Pharmaceutical Council and NHS Transformation.

Shobi Khan, CEO of Canary Wharf Group, said: “Securing a company of Genomics England’s stature is a significant endorsement of our vision to establish Canary Wharf as a world class life sciences hub in the UK.

“Canary Wharf offers Genomics England an unrivalled and exceptional working environment with access to great transport, power and cloud infrastructure, more than 300 shops and restaurants, 20 acres of green spaces and 5 km of waterside boardwalks.

“Attracting a cluster of innovative companies to Canary Wharf, in advance of opening our purpose-built laboratory enabled space at North Quay, is part of our strategy to make Canary Wharf one of the UK’s leading centres for life sciences.”

Chris Wigley, CEO of Genomics England Limited, said: “Genomics England is delivering an ambitious agenda, in partnership with the NHS and others, that will ensure the UK continues to lead the world in genomics. The move to Canary Wharf will enable us to deliver this agenda more effectively, benefitting our workforce as well as moving us to a more modern estate in close proximity to our partners in the NHS and Life Sciences sector.”