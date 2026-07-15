Genopore appoints chief executive officer

Genopore, the next-generation proteomics company developing the first semiconductor based optical nanopore technology platform with AI/ML analysis for direct single protein molecule identification and digital quantification, has announced the appointment of life science leader Rey Mali as its new chief executive officer, with immediate effect.

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Rey Mali brings more than 18 years’ leadership across genomics, precision medicine, AI/ML-enabled bioinformatics, diagnostics and life science tools. She has a longstanding track record of scaling early-stage companies, building multidisciplinary teams, launching innovative AI/ML platforms, and driving commercial growth.

Genopore’s platform combines solid-state nanopore translocation technology and AI-powered optical readouts to enable direct, full-length, single-molecule protein identification and quantification. The technology is designed to make deeper proteomic insights more accessible for research, drug discovery and precision medicine.

At Genopore, Mali will lead the company through its next phase of growth, as it advances its platform and revolutionises protein identification by making it significantly faster, more accurate, scalable and cost-effective.

Rey Mali, chief executive officer of Genopore, said: “Genopore’s unique direct optical protein identification system has the potential to open up deeper proteomic insights at a scale and cost that has not previously been possible, and in the process capture a large slice of a multi-billion-dollar market.

“We plan to rapidly scale Genopore’s capabilities and democratise protein sequencing so that this incredible technology is available to all researchers and clinicians who could benefit from it – enabling them to unlock deeper proteomic insights for better drug discovery, development and precision medicine.”

Dr. Noga Yerushalmi, interim chair of Genopore, said: “Rey’s proven vision, drive, and leadership has been instrumental in helping companies to thrive. The Board welcomes Rey to the team and is confident she will lead Genopore through a period of rapid growth as it seeks to become the world’s pre-eminent protein identification company.”

Mali joins from Accellix, where she directed the company’s corporate growth strategy, expanded its product portfolio and ultimately helped lead the business through its successful acquisition. At the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, she built go-to-market strategies for its AI/ML-driven bioinformatics platform, rapidly accelerating adoption. At Twist Bioscience, as global director of product marketing, Rey oversaw the market deployment and go to market strategy of products into the synthetic biology and sequencing markets leading up to the company’s IPO.

Mali’s earlier career featured global product management roles at genomics and life science tools giants Illumina and Thermo Fisher Scientific, where she captured market share, launched new products and drove multi-milliondollar revenue pipelines.

Mali holds an MBA from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley. She earned both her Master of Medical Sciences in Molecular Biology & Immunology and her Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Sciences from Ben Gurion University in Israel.