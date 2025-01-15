GEODIS Management Board appoints executive VP

GEODIS, specialist in transport and logistics, announces the appointment of Marc Vollet as executive vice-president of GEODIS’s European Road Network Line of Business.

He will be a member of the Group’s Management Board, which is chaired by Marie-Christine Lombard, chief executive officer of GEODIS.

Marc Vollet has 30 years’ experience in managing operations and leading international teams at GEODIS. His career began with a series of operational positions in Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, and France. In 2000, he was appointed manager of the Grenoble and Chanas sites in the east of France, dedicated to the Chemicals and Gas sectors. Five years later, he became CEO of BM Chimie, an entity specialising in transporting chemical and gas products in Europe. In 2009, Marc was named director of operations for the Group’s European Road Network activity. Between 2017 and 2019, he broadened his duties by taking responsibility for the purchasing and technical departments as well as the operational excellence department and the engineering unit of the European Road Network Line of Business. In 2021, he was also put in charge of developing the Group’s multimodal offer in Europe to accelerate the decarbonisation of transport activities.

Marc Vollet holds an international master’s degree in management and business development.