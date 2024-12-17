Gerresheimer completes acquisition of Blitz LuxCo Sarl

Gerresheimer, an innovative systems and solutions provider and global partner for the pharma, biotech and cosmetics industries, has completed the acquisition of Blitz LuxCo Sarl, the holding company of the Bormioli Pharma Group announced in May 2024.

The closing was preceded by the fulfilment of customary closing conditions. Bormioli Pharma has a portfolio of pharmaceutical primary packaging made of glass and plastic as well as closure solutions, accessories and dosing systems that is complementary to Gerresheimer. With this acquisition, Gerresheimer strengthens its European footprint with additional production sites and underpins its market position as a leading full-service provider and global partner for the pharma and biotech industries. Gerresheimer expects the acquisition to be accretive to the Group's Adj. EBITDA margin and Adj. EPS from the first year onwards through synergies. On 26th February 2025, Gerresheimer will publish a new guidance for the combined company together with the results for the financial year 2024.

"Following the successful completion of the acquisition, we can now focus on the integration of Bormioli Pharma into the Gerresheimer Group," explains Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer. "We are convinced that our customers will benefit from the expansion of the product portfolio and new, integrated systems and solutions."

Complementary, attractive product portfolio

In 2023, Bormioli Pharma generated sales of around €371 million and an Adj. EBITDA margin of around 22%. The company manufactures pharmaceutical primary packaging made of glass and plastic as well as closure solutions, accessories and dosing systems. In the plastics segment, Bormioli Pharma is one of the suppliers of pharmaceutical plastic systems and solutions. In the glass segment, Bormioli Pharma has an attractive portfolio for parenteral and other pharmaceutical primary packaging.

Strategic reset of moulded glass business

The acquisition creates a new, strong Moulded Glass unit with a diversified product portfolio for the pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food and beverage industries. This globally active unit offers new options for a strategic reset for the best growth prospects and competitiveness, which will be evaluated in the coming months.

New guidance for combined company in February 2025

Bormioli Pharma will become part of the Gerresheimer Group and will be fully consolidated retroactively as of 1st December 2024, the start of Gerresheimer's new financial year 2025. Therefore, on 26th February 2025, together with the results for the financial year 2024, Gerresheimer will publish a new guidance for 2025 and a new mid-term guidance for the combined company.