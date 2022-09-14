Gerresheimer to exhibit packaging solutions at Connect In Pharma

×

At the premiere of Connect In Pharma, which takes place on September 14 and 15 in Geneva (Palexpo), Gerresheimer presents itself at booth A20 with its latest product solutions in the field of medical devices and packaging. A specialist lecture and a workshop will accompany the trade fair presentation.

Key highlights:

Gerresheimer will present its latest product solutions in the field of medical devices and packaging at the upcoming Connect in Pharma event.

in the field of medical devices and packaging at the upcoming Connect in Pharma event. Gerresheimer is focusing on subcutaneous administration and the current landscape of delivery solutions for large-molecule biologics.

and the current landscape of delivery solutions for large-molecule biologics. The company's senior medical affairs manager is to give a talk that explains how a patient-centric approach can be implemented.

Patient-centered approach to subcutaneous delivery of large volumes of large-molecule biologics

To meet the needs of patients and users, Gerresheimer is focusing on subcutaneous administration and the current landscape of delivery solutions for large-molecule biologics. In his presentation on September 14 from 14:00 to 14:45, Dr. Reza Abedian, senior medical affairs manager, will explain how this patient-centric approach can be implemented. In addition, patient preference information (PPI) will be explored both from a regulatory perspective and based on the results of two existing clinical trials.

Faster time to market for injectable drugs through collaboration in early clinical phases

Pharmaceutical and biotech companies focus on molecule discovery and development, but the delivery system is often not addressed in the development process. In the early stages of clinical development (Phase I+II), it can be beneficial to discuss different packaging options for the targeted patient populations, taking into account the challenges associated with drug molecules (concentration, dose, dry, liquid/liquid) and the associated manufacturing issues.

In the workshop on September 15 from 12:00 to-12:45, Dr. Wenzel Novak, senior global director business development MDS and Jean-Edouard Rabier, project management director & sales development Gx Biological Solutions will share their experiences and insights gained from working with well-known customers. Likewise, specific solutions will be developed together with the participants.

Finding the right product solution with the gGuide

Gerresheimer creates more direct access to its diverse product solutions for its customers and partners in the pharma, biopharma and veterinary sectors through the gGuide. A specially developed algorithm is used to filter the more than 1500 products from the company's diverse pharma product areas on the basis of user input. The gGuide product selector combines the modern use of online advice with the highly valued expertise of the Gerresheimer team.

SensAIR technology for the delivery of biologics

Based on breakthrough SensAIR technology, the drug-device platform can deliver biologics such as monoclonal antibodies with different viscosities and large volumes of up to 20 ml.

First Gerresheimer autoinjector

The Gerresheimer autoinjector is the innovative result of the strategic partnership between Gerresheimer and Midas Pharma. The latest generation of the autoinjector is suitable for subcutaneous injections of up to 3 ml by means of a glass cartridge for high-viscosity formulations such as new biological active ingredients or biosimilars.

Gx InnoSafe protects against accidental needlestick injuries and is easy to fill

Nurses are among the occupational groups with the most frequent cuts and puncture wounds. This can lead to infection with dangerous pathogens such as hepatitis B and C viruses or HIV. The Gx InnoSafe safety syringe is the first syringe on the market with a pre-installed passive needle protection system (RTF is thus implemented in a safety system for the first time). Its function prevents anyone from accidentally injuring themselves on a syringe that has already been used by an unintentional needle stick, as the needle is protected by a sleeve after use. The safety feature can be used on any existing RTF system without any further investment.

Gx Elite vials: shatterproof, durable and ready for filling

The Gx Elite vials are the result of a careful, multi-year product development process. The highly shatterproof vials are extremely durable and free of cosmetic defects. They also have an incredibly robust structure, while their resistance to delamination protects the drug inside. Ease of use and a range of packaging options ensure that Gx Elite vials can be supplied for consistent use on a variety of filling lines.

COP vials and syringes for liquid medicines as an alternative to glass

COP (Cyclic Olefine Polymer) packaging materials combine the best properties of plastic and glass packaging for liquid medications. Vials or syringes made of COP demonstrate better compatibility to specific drug products when compared with glass vials and syringes. This is especially the case when the drug formulation has an extremely high pH-value which would attack the glass surface or when the drug product is sensitive to metal ions which can leach from the glass matrix.

Recently several deep-freeze studies have found that COP vials is a recommendable container-closure system (CCS) for drug products which have to be stored at temperature at -80°C or below as it keeps the integrity during the deep-freeze temperature. Thus such COP-based packaging is the best option for the next generation of gene & cell drug products.