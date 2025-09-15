Gilead Sciences commits to Veeva Vault CRM

Veeva Systems has announced that Gilead Sciences has committed to Veeva Vault CRM.

“Gilead is a leader in life changing medicines and has been a pioneer of major scientific advancements in virology, inflammation, and oncology,” said Veeva CEO Peter Gassner. “We are honoured to be a strategic partner to Gilead and extend that partnership to Vault CRM.”

“We are excited to expand our long-standing partnership with Veeva by moving to Vault CRM," said Anna Åsberg, global CIO at Gilead Sciences. "We share a deep commitment to advancing medicine and are excited to explore the potential of Veeva AI to help drive commercial execution to the next level.”

Vault CRM is part of the Vault CRM Suite of applications that provides the foundation for commercial execution. Veeva AI for Vault CRM delivers multiple AI agents, including pre-call planning, compliant free text, and voice control, to drive commercial efficiency and effectiveness.