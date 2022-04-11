Gilead Sciences announce opening of paediatric drug development centre

Gilead Sciences announce the opening of its Dublin city centre office focused on developing new paediatric formulations.

Development, clinical operations, legal / IP, medical affairs and regulatory teams will work together to create the company’s Global Paediatric Centre of Excellence, based in the North Dock area of the city centre.

“Gilead's therapies address some of the world's most challenging viral diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis and COVID-19. Our Dublin teams play a critical role in adapting these therapies to treat children. In addition, as Gilead expands its work in oncology, our Irish teams could help to address the urgent challenge of childhood cancers," said Daniel O’Day, chairman and chief executive officer, Gilead Sciences. "Ireland has long been a global hub for life sciences and Gilead is proud to have been part of that since 1999. The new Dublin facility is a further investment in our long-term presence.”

The Taoiseach, Micheál Martin said: “I am delighted to join with Gilead Sciences to mark the opening of their new Centre of Excellence for Paediatric Drug Development in the Dublin Docklands and the creation of 33 new jobs – a very welcome and positive announcement for the city. Gilead Sciences is a great example of a business delivering on the global stage, supported by our accomplished and skilled workforce. After over 20 years here in Ireland, this will be Gilead’s fourth facility here, further underlining the leading role this country plays in the company’s operations in Europe. Gilead’s drive and commitment to innovation, and to the highest standards of pharmaceutical technology, is clear to see, and will, I’m sure, continue to bring the company considerable further success in the years ahead.”

Tánaiste and minister for Enterprise, Trade and Innovation, Leo Varadkar, said: “I’m really pleased Gilead Sciences has chosen Dublin as the location for its new Global Paediatric Drug Development Centre of Excellence, creating 33 new jobs. This announcement reinforces the importance of Ireland globally in the manufacturing of medicines and in particular, the development of paediatric medicines. Our highly skilled workforce continues to attract world renowned companies such as Gilead Sciences to grow their businesses here. After more than 20 years in our country, this new facility is another exciting expansion for Gilead, and I wish the team the very best with this new initiative.”

The Dublin Development office is responsible for coordinating paediatric clinical trials for seven products across 18 countries, with current trials investigating paediatric treatments for HIV, hepatitis B and COVID-19. The company plans to expand the responsibilities of the Dublin operations further, including supporting work on adult studies across its portfolio of approved and investigational medicines. Additionally, a new team to be recruited in the Dublin office will form a part of an Artificial Intelligence Centre within the Gilead Development organisation.

Reggie Kelly, vice president, Development, Gilead Sciences, and Dublin site lead said: “Development is a critical stage in the life cycle of a medicine and Ireland is a global life science hub. With the clinical, academic and regulatory expertise available – in addition to industry talent – Dublin was the obvious location. We chose this office carefully, for its location and it’s sustainability credentials, and I’m thrilled to be able to open it to our team and our external partners.”

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan said: “IDA Ireland welcomes Gilead’s expansion of its Irish operations, establishing in Dublin this global biotechnology company’s first Global Centre of Excellence for Paediatric Clinical Trials outside of the US. It’s a strong vote of confidence in Ireland for investment of this kind and will be a welcome addition to the growing biotech ecosystem here.”