Grifols partners with IBL International

Grifols has announced it will expand its offer in clinical diagnostics through a strategic partnership with IBL International.

Together the two companies aim to change the clinical diagnostics landscape. Their collaboration will provide clinical laboratories with Grifols’ highly sensitive multiplexing instrumentation running IBL’s assays customised exclusively for the Grifols platform.

Maximum precision, sensitivity and operational efficiency come from Grifols’ proprietary application of single molecule counting (SMC) technology, as well as full automation and random-access, which allows high sample throughput by enabling the application of individual analyte and assay types without any specific order.

The combination of ultra-high sensitivity and multiplexing opens unique opportunities for clinical laboratories.

Initially the Grifols-IBL partnership will focus on biomarker panels for neurological and oncological conditions among others. Ultra-sensitive Grifols technology can detect signals of disease in the early stages, potentially raising the efficacy of disease-modifying interventions. Multiplexed panels will improve lab operations and can be more precise in case of multivariate biomarkers.

Grifols has in recent years expanded into the larger clinical diagnostic space, both through strategic partnerships and innovative testing technology.

The company’s clinical diagnostic portfolio includes the Promonitor family of assays, which measure biological drug and anti-drug antibody levels in patients receiving treatment for chronic inflammatory diseases and other indications.

The portfolio also includes the AlphaID test, designed to detect the most prevalent variants associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, also known as genetic chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder, a serious respiratory ailment. In 2023 Grifols launched its AlphaID At Home service, enabling U.S. adults to screen for the genetic risk of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency without prescription from a healthcare professional. Since then, approximately 75,000 tests have been ordered.

Grifols’ expanding specialised diagnostics solutions also include a comprehensive range of products to help standardise the diagnosis of autoimmune diseases as well as hardware and assay solutions for autoimmune and infectious disease testing.

“Our revolutionary platform combining multiplexing and ultrasensitive single molecule counting technology is unique for in-vitro diagnostics, demonstrating our growing capabilities and expertise in the expanding clinical diagnostics market,” said Antonio Martinez, president Grifols Diagnostic Business Unit. “We are excited to partner with IBL as their solid expertise in specialty diagnostic assay development is vital to be able to provide laboratorians with the solutions they need.”

“Partnering with a leader like Grifols allows us to scale healthcare innovation globally,” said Mukta Acharya, head of Tecan’s Life Sciences business division. “By leveraging IBL’s entrepreneurial spirit and technological expertise, we’re addressing unmet needs in specialty diagnostics. Together, we’re creating solutions that empower laboratories and enhance patient journeys with reliable and sensitive diagnostics.”

The agreement with IBL includes a framework for product development, manufacturing and commercialisation to ensure reliable and efficient delivery of these new solutions to the market.