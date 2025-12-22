Guardtech Group launches new website

Guardtech Group recently launched a new website dedicated to their cleanroom hardware brand.

The new site utilises Guardtech’s 25 years of contamination control experience to offer a specially curated product catalogue.

Customers can choose from a tiered Lite, Plus, Pro or Max model for each critical aspect of their cleanroom shopping basket, with the different products offering various pros, cons, benefits and compromises to streamline the buyers’ selection process.

Site users are encouraged to then fill a basket of products they’d like to be quoted for, giving the Guardware team a comprehensive initial steer on what clients require for their fit-out – large or small.

Clients will then be taken on a “first-class” customer journey with the Guardware team, including in-person or online meetings to ensure a rapid yet detailed quoting process that gets to the heart of what customers want and meets all their requirements.

The ISO range equipment offering covers anti-microbial mats, biosafety cabinets, fume hoods, laminar flow units, particle counters, transfer hatches and trolley hatches.

The furniture selection includes bins, storage cabinets, chairs, gown storage, sinks, lockers, shelving, shoe racks, stepover benches, stepover benches, trolleys, utility sinks and workbenches.

However, Guardware also offer a brokering service, where they assist customers in procuring more complicated process items such as generators, wet benches, autoclaves, isolators, air showers, fridges & freezers, incubators and viable air monitoring systems.