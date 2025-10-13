Guardtech Group to showcase cleanroom construction developments at Lab Innovations

Guardtech Group will be presenting the latest developments in cleanroom construction at Lab Innovations, taking place at the NEC in Birmingham on 29–30th October.

× Expand Guardtech Group

The company will introduce visitors to its new Guardware Cleanroom Hardware range, following the launch of the Guardware website in September. The platform offers furniture and equipment options for use across life sciences, healthcare, and high-tech engineering sectors, featuring the ISO range product catalogue.

Guardware has been developed to simplify the furniture and equipment procurement process across the Guardtech Group’s brands, including Cleanroom Solutions, Guardtech Cleanrooms, Isopod, and Cleancube.

Visitors to Lab Innovations will be able to learn more about the Guardware range from ISO commercial manager Andrew Cressey and GMP commercial manager John Edwards, who will represent the company at the event.

Edwards said: “The new Guardware ISO range provides a streamlined buying process, which is particularly useful for busy lab technicians. We’re looking forward to showing how this range fits into our wider cleanroom offering at Lab Innovations.”

In addition to highlighting its long-standing cleanroom construction services, Guardtech will also discuss its Cleancube Mobile Cleanrooms solution. Several large-scale, container-based Cleancube facilities are currently in production at the company’s new site in Thetford, Norfolk.

Edwards added: “Cleancube provides an adaptable and efficient option for a range of applications, from aseptic compounding and pharmaceutical manufacturing to university research. The shorter on-site construction time and portability make it a practical choice for many lab users.

“We’re looking forward to speaking with delegates at the event about how these solutions can support their operations.”