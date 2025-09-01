Guardtech nominated for Pharma Industry Award

The Guardtech Group are shortlisted for the Large Pharma Project at the Pharma Industry Awards at the Park Plaza London Riverbank on Wednesday 10th September.

× Expand The Guardtech Group

The Group’s modular specialist brand Guardtech Cleanrooms are shortlisted for the Large Pharma Project of the Year prize for a stunning 300sqm Grade manufacturing facility build for BDD Pharma in Glasgow.

Attention then switches to the capital for the London Construction Awards at Novotel West London hotel on Friday 26th September – where the Group are up for Product Innovation of the Year for their Aseptic Pharmacy Cleancube model product development.

Finally the SME National Business Awards at QE2 Westminster, London, on Friday 7th November, where Guardtech are finalists for two awards – Family Business of the Year and Business Innovation, having won the regional precursor (Cambridgeshire SME Business Awards) earlier this year.

Commercial director Mark Wheeler, said: “Being up for four awards across three amazing events is testament to the ongoing dedication, diligence, creativity, commitment and pursuit of excellence that all our teams strive for every day.

“It’s been a super-busy year so far, and we’ve managed to secure a number of exciting, new projects for the coming year over the past few months, so this awards season will be the perfect platform to launch us towards a stellar 2026.

“Thank you so much to all our staff, clients and suppliers for helping us earn these awards shortlistings – we want to universally known as the UK’s leading source of turnkey cleanroom construction services and honours like these just help to reinforce the feeling that we’re moving in the right direction.”