Guardtech to exhibit at Lab Innovations

Guardtech will be showcasing their cleanroom solutions at four events towards the end of 2026.

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From Healthcare Estates in Manchester to the London Biotechnology Show at ExCeL London, the packed exhibition programme will give Guardtech the opportunity to meet organisations looking to create new controlled environments, expand existing facilities or find smarter ways to improve their current operations.

The schedule begins with Healthcare Estates, taking place at Manchester Central on 13-14th October. The event brings together Healthcare estates, facilities and Engineering professionals from across the UK, making it an ideal opportunity to discuss the specialist requirements of Healthcare environments.

Guardtech will then head to Leicester Tigers Stadium for the QATS Symposium on 3-4th November, connecting with professionals involved in NHS Pharmaceutical aseptic services, quality assurance and technical operations.

On 4-5th November, the team returns to the NEC Birmingham for Lab Innovations, before completing the programme at the London Biotechnology Show at ExCeL London on 18-19th November, an event covering areas including Biopharmaceuticals, Therapeutics, Cell & Gene Therapy, Diagnostics and Biomanufacturing.

Associate commercial director Joe Shackley said: “We’re absolutely buzzing about the final few months of the year. It’s a brilliant opportunity to get out there, meet some really exciting people and show just how innovative Guardtech has become, providing world-class cleanroom facilities for some of leading innovators across Life Sciences, High-Tech Engineering and Healthcare.”

Across all four events, Guardtech will be highlighting the breadth of its complete cleanroom package. This combines modular cleanroom construction from Guardtech Cleanrooms, large-scale turnkey design and build through Cleanroom Solutions, and innovative additional capacity from Cleancube Mobile Cleanrooms and Isopod Rapid Cleanrooms.

The portfolio is complemented by Guardware Cleanroom Hardware, providing specialist furniture and equipment, while Guardcare Cleanroom Aftercare supports clients with commissioning, validation, servicing and decontamination throughout a facility’s operational life.

“We’re constantly developing new ideas, products and ways of working, and that’s what makes these exhibitions so valuable,” Shackley continued. “They give us the chance to listen to what businesses are looking for, understand the challenges they’re facing and demonstrate how our complete cleanroom package can help them move forward.”