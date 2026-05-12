Guardtech unveil Isopod Configurator online cleanroom pod builder tool

Guardtech have launched a revamped version of their Isopod Configurator online cleanroom builder tool.

× Expand Guardtech

The innovative software is designed to make specifying a rapid cleanroom pod faster, easier and more intuitive than ever before.

And the East Anglian contamination control experts’ powerful new platform is better than ever before, allowing site visitors to design and customise their own Isopod Rapid Cleanroom in just a few simple steps, selecting a base model before refining the specifications to suit the precise requirements of their application. Now live at https://isopodconfigurator.com/, the platform provides a streamlined digital journey for customers looking to explore the flexibility of the Isopod range and visualise their ideal controlled environment before engaging with Guardtech’s Commercial Team specialists.

The site shell itself mirrors the structure and user experience of the Cleancube Configurator, which launched earlier this year at www.cleancubeconfigurator.com, creating a consistent and familiar interface across Guardtech’s growing suite of online cleanroom design tools.

Developed to simplify what can often be a complex cleanroom design process, the configurator guides users through the stages of building their pod step by step, allowing them to create a tailored solution that fits seamlessly within their existing facility.

Mark Wheeler, Guardtech managing director, said the new configurator reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to innovation and accessibility in cleanroom design.

“The Isopod range has always been about flexibility and accessibility – providing organisations with a cleanroom solution that can adapt to their needs,” Wheeler said. “With the new configurator, we’re giving customers the opportunity to visualise and shape their own cleanroom pod online. It simplifies the early stages of the design process and helps our team quickly understand exactly what our clients are looking to achieve.”

The process begins by choosing from three core Isopod platforms. Customers can select the Isopod Shell, a fully hardwall cleanroom pod designed for robust controlled environments; the Isopod Flexi, a flexible softwall system that utilises PVC strip curtain access; or the Isopod Hybrid, which combines hardwall structure with softwall elements to deliver a versatile, dual genus cleanroom solution.

Each option provides a strong foundation for a wide variety of applications, from laboratory R&D and Pharmaceutical processes to Advanced Manufacturing and High-Tech Engineering environments.

Once the base model has been selected, users can customise their cleanroom pod by choosing from a range of configuration options. Elements such as layout, size, cleanroom classification, filtration, lighting and environmental controls can all be tailored to suit the operational needs of the space, enabling organisations to design a controlled environment that aligns with their processes and compliance requirements.

“The previous incarnation of the Isopod Configurator proved to be a huge success,” added Wheeler. “Not only did it bring a raft of interesting and impressive enquiries, but it helped our customers get to a desired result so much quicker compared to more traditional routes of enquiry.”

Isopod Rapid Cleanrooms have become one of Guardtech’s most versatile solutions, offering quick-assembly, modular controlled environments that can be installed significantly faster than traditional cleanroom builds. Designed with flexibility in mind, the pods can also be expanded, relocated or reconfigured as operational requirements evolve, making them ideal for growing businesses, research environments and production facilities seeking scalable contamination control solutions. The new Isopod Configurator is now live a https://isopodconfigurator.com/, giving organisations the opportunity to take the first step towards designing a fast, flexible and scalable cleanroom solution tailored to their environment.