H2O GmbH to present wastewater treatment system at ACHEMA

Exhibitors of H2O GmbH are set to present their VACUDEST vacuum distillation system, that separates chemical-pharmaceutical processes from wastewater with high efficiency and process reliability, at ACHEMA 22-26 August 2022 in Frankfurt, Germany.

The VACUDEST vacuum distillation system turns 100% wastewater into up to 98% recyclable water that can be reused, for example, for rinsing production facilities. The contaminated concentrate can be disposed of in a cost-saving way, depending on its composition.

Vacuum distillation systems use the simple principle of physical substance separation according to boiling point differences. That means; active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), medications, hormones, trace substances, pesticide wastewater, native oils and emulsifiers, refractory COD, PFAS, non-polar organic substances and much more remain in the evaporation residue - they are safely separated.

Customised wastewater solution for high treatment quality

Because not all industrial wastewater is the same, H2O GmbH has developed a Modular System. From 3.5 million variants, a wastewater system is developed that is tailored to the customer's needs. Technologies are available for better distillate quality: for example, wastewater treated with the patented Clearcat condensation stage has almost no residues of APIs.

The new Purecat technology also reduces residual contamination of short-chain organic compounds to a minimum, and the Destcontrol pH controller enables constant distillate quality without fluctuations through automatic dosing of acid and alkali.

VACUDEST goes Industry4.0

As the first manufacturer of vacuum distillation systems, H2O GmbH is also presenting its solution for a wastewater system with Industrie4.0 at ACHEMA: The Smart Service Cockpits. These digital process analyses enable a new quality of process monitoring for wastewater treatment, directly on the machine control unit. Thanks to permanent condition monitoring and continuous optimisation suggestions, predictive maintenance can achieve long-lasting high system availability with maximum machine efficiency and less downtime. The result: more process reliability, lower operating costs, less stress.