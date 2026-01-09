Handheld Decapper boosts consistency of 48-format tube handling

Azenta Life Sciences has launched the IntelliXcap M6 Semi-Automated Handheld Screw Cap Decapper, a new addition to its range of decapper / recapper instruments designed specifically for 48-format external thread screw cap tubes.

Developed for users who need the reliability and consistency of automation, but not yet require fully automated or integrated systems, the IntelliXcap M6 allows operators to decap or recap an entire column of 48-format tubes in seconds. The semi-automated handheld operation of this new model minimises manual effort while maintaining precise, consistent torque across every cap, safeguarding sample integrity and reducing the risk of over- or under-tightening.

The ergonomic, lightweight design of the IntelliXcap M6 makes it comfortable to use for extended periods, reducing repetitive strain and enhancing operator productivity. Its intuitive controls and single-action workflow enable fast, accurate processing while maintaining the high standards of reproducibility expected in research, clinical, and biobanking environments. For laboratories where 48-format automation exceeds workflow requirements, the new 6-channel configuration provides an efficient, cost-effective alternative that offers the same level of precision and control but on a smaller scale. A docking station is included to provide charging, storage, and secure cap handling. Powered by a mains connection the device can also be used cordless for greater flexibility at the bench.

Sofia Peniche Maria, senior global product manager, consumables & instruments said: “By introducing this model alongside our existing M8, 96-format version, we are providing laboratories that work with 48-formats with greater flexibility to match the right level of automation to their throughput needs, without compromising on sample integrity or consistency.”

In many modern laboratories, screw cap tubes are standard for storing biological and chemical samples due to their secure sealing and durability. However, manual cap handling remains time-consuming and ergonomically demanding. The IntelliXcap M6 directly addresses this challenge, offering a reliable, torque-controlled solution that improves workflow efficiency and supports consistent sample handling across low to mid-throughput applications in genomics, clinical research, and biobanking.

“We designed the IntelliXcap platform to deliver accessible, scalable automation that enhances laboratory workflows at every throughput level,” added Peniche. “The M6 underscores that commitment and continues that vision, helping labs of any size improve their workflows through smart, semi-automated technology.”