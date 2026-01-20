HaoHai launches Lubricant eyedrops

Shanghai HaoHai have launched Lubricant eyedrops, Eyesucom 隐形眼镜润眼液 with Novelia 15mL dispenser, specifically designed to hydrate and lubricate the ocular surface, providing relief from discomfort and fatigue associated with contact lens wear.

Novelia multi-dose closing tip system prevents bacterial contamination over the duration of treatment, eliminating the need for preservatives in the formulation.

This preservative-free approach is key to protecting the ocularsurface in patients. Prolonged use of preserved eyedrops can cause allergic reactions, irritation and discomfort, and even damage to the eye. Novelia provides patients with a preservative-free solution in the convenient format of a bottle.

“It’s fantastic to see HaoHai bringing this new device to the market in China for the first time. We are proud to see Novelia’s growing global reach to improve patients’ lives. Managing contact lens discomfort effectively is key to many people’s lifestyles. Therefore, our goal was to make eyedrop delivery as gentle and stress-free as possible. A formulation with the convenience of a multi-dose system creates an ideal solution for patients. We are extremely pleased to be partnering with Shanghai HaoHai in this launch!” said Denise Johnston, vice president global sales at Nemera.

"We are proud to launch the Novelia system in China, a significant advancement in managing contact lens discomfort from a clinical standpoint. This innovative delivery system directly addresses a key challenge in ocular health: providing sterile, preservative-free formulations in a convenient, multidose format. By eliminating preservatives, we mitigate the risk of ocular surface toxicity, allergic reactions, and therefore epithelial damage. This is critical for patients needing lubricating drops long-term. Our partnership with Nemera is founded on this shared commitment to patient-care.” added Dr. Yang Qiang, MD PhD, vice president of the Vision Care Division at Haohai Ophthalmology.

